Facebook/TheLastShipTNT Promotional photo of TNT's TV series "The Last Ship."

President Howard Oliver (John Cothran) will have quite a predicament to handle as the leader of the U.S. in the upcoming season of "The Last Ship."

As the trailer for the new installment reveal, a new threat will emerge that will hit the Americans right where they are vulnerable. In the clip, a leader will rise from the South who will attempt to put the Latin American community at the top of the food chain. Apparently, this man has had enough of seeing fellow Latinos miss out on so many things while the Americans enjoy being the "superior" race. Backed by his loyal army, the padrone will launch a deadly attack against the enemy, starting by destroying one of its satellites.

As president, Oliver will have the burden of deciding on how to handle the crisis. The promo shows Tom Chandler (Eric Dane) giving the details of the cyber attack to his boss. From how the captain explains it, there will be more attack in the future and they need to address the situation now before more civilians get hurt. Oliver is not really a stranger to handling emergencies. When he took over Jeffrey Michener's (Mark Moses) spot after the latter was murdered, he had to deal with an attempted coup and a plague that almost erased all the food source in the world.

Oliver will likely reach out to the Latino leader to discuss about the situation in a peaceful manner. The teaser shows that Sasha (Bridget Raegan) will be sent as the American envoy. The intel officer will be attending a party hosted by the mobster and will try to convince him to stop with his attacks. The man, however, will tell Sasha that it is time for his race to take over. Spoilers indicate that the situation will escalate into a full-scale war. The Americans will reportedly strengthen the military forces, preparing for the worst. Both the Navy and the small group of Army that the president created soon after the Red Rust will be on red alert.

"The Last Ship" season 5 is expected to air next year on TNT.