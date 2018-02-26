'The Last Ship' Season 5 Spoilers: US Prepares For A Vicious World War

Facebook/TheLastShipTNT Promotional photo of TNT's TV series "The Last Ship."

Chandler (Eric Dane) and his squad are gearing for a potential world war in the upcoming season of "The Last Ship."

As spoilers for the new installment reveals, it will not be long until a huge threat appears, not only for the Americans, but for all humanity. A leader from the Latin American nations has emerged and he will waste no time conveying what he wants. Tired of being relegated at the bottom of the hierarchy, this revolutionary wants his race to rise and take its place at the top. The first attack will be launched in conjunction to a big Navy event. In the trailer released, fighter jets are shown swooping in and dropping bombs in a crowded area.

Next, it is revealed that one of the American satellites has been shot down. Chandler explains to his superior that they have been a victim of a cyber attack. Soon, the Americans will realize the enormity of the situation. One of the generals point out that it feels like World War 2, as the others discuss tactics with maps and paper representations of ships in the sea. All of them know that there is no escaping the inevitable. A war is brewing and they must prepare for the worst. The Latino mobster is turning out to be an even bigger foe that anyone of them has expected.

Meanwhile, the spotlight is on for Jodie Turner-Smith's character, Azima, on season 5. Now that she has been promoted as series regular, viewers are expecting to see more of her on their television screens. In the promo, Azima is shown joining Lt. Green (Travis Van Winkle) and the Mountain Warfare Unit while on patrol missions. The new VBSS operator will also have a chance to deepen her friendship with Sasha (Bridget Regan), whom she bonded with last installment. Likewise, many fans are looking forward to her blossoming relationship with Wolf (Bren Foster).

"The Last Ship" season 5 is expected to air next year on TNT.