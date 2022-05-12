The little known case that led to gay marriage and abortion

Last week, Politico published a leaked draft majority opinion by the United States Supreme Court that indicated that the high court was going to overturn the Roe v. Wade decision.

Although Politico acknowledged that draft opinions could undergo many changes, the leaked draft triggered numerous protests and acts of vandalism by those fearful that Roe would be overturned.

The draft opinion was authored by Justice Samuel Alito in February. While Alito discussed the well-known Roe, he also referenced a lesser-known yet very influential case.

Known as Griswold v. Connecticut, the 1965 case centered on a legal challenge to an 1879 law in Connecticut that banned the use of contraceptives, even for married couples.

The law was challenged by Estelle Griswold, the head of the Connecticut chapter of Planned Parenthood, and C. Lee Buxton, a gynecologist who had opened a birth control clinic in New Haven.

In a 7-2 ruling authored by Justice William O. Douglas, the high court struck down the law, concluding that a “right to privacy” existed in the Constitution, albeit not explicitly.

“The present case, then, concerns a relationship lying within the zone of privacy created by several fundamental constitutional guarantees,” read the majority.

“And it concerns a law which, in forbidding the use of contraceptives rather than regulating their manufacture or sale, seeks to achieve its goals by means having a maximum destructive impact upon that relationship.”

Rob Boston of the progressive group Americans United for Separation of Church & State, wrote in 2019 that Griswold was “an important, if sometimes overlooked, ruling that definitely touches on issues of church-state separation.”

“The right to privacy outlined in the decision gave Americans a powerful shield to fend off intrusive actions by conservative religious groups determined to meddle in our most intimate affairs,” wrote Boston.

Here are five notable Supreme Court cases that cited Griswold v. Connecticut in their majority opinions. These include decisions regarding abortion, homosexuality and same-sex marriage.

