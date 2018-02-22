'The Lion King' Remake News: 'Be Prepared' Might Not Make It to the 2019 Remake

Facebook/ DisneyTheLionKing Disney's 1994 classic film "The Lion King"

One of the most-anticipated Disney movies coming in 2019 is a live-action remake of the epic musical film "The Lion King." A new report, however, suggests one of the original songs in the classic film will not make it to the movie.

Fan favorites songs like "Can You Feel the Love Tonight?" "I Just Can't Wait to Be King," "Circle of Life," and "Hakuna Matata" are all confirmed for the remake. Unfortunately, it is a different story for Scar's hit song "Be Prepared."

During an interview with The Sun, the remake's composer and Grammy Hall of Famer Elton John said the four songs mentioned are going to make it. John did not mention the song "Be Prepared," leading to speculations that it will not be part of the live-action film.

However, there is a silver lining amid the uncertainty. John, during the interview, also stated that the movie will feature a new song for the movie's grand ending. The legendary musician said that they are talking to Queen B, aka Beyonce, to cook it up.

"And then there will be an end, closing song, and we've been speaking to Beyonce's people and hopefully Tim and I and her can cook something up. That's going out in 2019 as well. And it will be great to work with her. So we will see," John said.

"The Lion King" remake gathered some of the biggest names in Hollywood including Donald Glover as Simba, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Scar, Seth Rogen as Pumbaa, Billy Eichner as Timon, and James Earl Jones as Mufasa. Beyonce will also be part of the big cast and will take care of the role of Nala. Actor and filmmaker Jon Favreau will take the helm for the movie as director. Favreau also directed the live action musical remake of "The Jungle Book" in 2016 and it was a big hit.

Fans of the 1994 Disney classic are excited to see the movie itself in live action, as well as the iconic songs in a whole new different level. "The Lion King" remake is slated for a July 19, 2019 release date.