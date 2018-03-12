'The Originals' Season 5 Spoilers: Does Hope Approve Of Hayley's Human Boyfriend?

Facebook/cworiginals Promo image for 'The Originals'

Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) may not approve of her mother's new human friend in the upcoming final season of "The Originals."

As spoilers for the new installment reveal, it has been eight years since the Mikaelson siblings agreed to store parts of the Hollow's soul in their bodies. Vincent's (Yusuf Gatewood) magic sealed their fates. They would never be able to see each other again, or they would risk putting Hope in danger. Hayley (Phoebe Tonkin) and Elijah (Daniel Gillies) said their goodbyes. He was headed to France to start a new life. Elijah's memories were erased by Marcel (Charles Michael Davis) so he would have no idea that he was once desperately in love with Hayley.

In that span of time, Hayley will form a relationship with a human. Declan (to be played by Torrance Coombs) is an Irish chef who will have no idea that he woman he is dating is supernatural. He will be like a breath of fresh air for Hayley since he has no idea of the convoluted life she leads as a member of the Mikaelson family. Hayley and Hope have been trying to lead a normal life on their own. While the younger may have no problem seeing her mother go out on dates, she will definitely have a thing or two to say if Hayley decides to take the affair with Declan seriously.

Meanwhile, spoilers for season 5 indicates that the new storyline will be all about reconciliations. Marcel (Charles Michael Davis) was last seen following Rebekah (Claire Holt) to New York City and see if there is still a possibility of them being together again. Even after everything that he did to Klaus (Joseph Morgan) and his family, Marcel is hoping that Rebekah will give him another chance to prove that they belong together. As for Kol (Nate Buzolic) and Davina (Danielle Campbell), speculations are rife that they are already married by the time the new installment airs.

"The Originals" season 5 will air on Friday, April 20 at 9 p.m. EST on the CW.