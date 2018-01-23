'The Originals' Season 5 Spoilers: Hayley to Watch Elijah Move on From Her

Facebook/CWOriginals Promo image for "The Originals"

Hayley (Phoebe Tonkin) will power through the pain of seeing Elijah (Daniel Gillies) moving on with his life without her in the upcoming final season of "The Originals."

Showrunner Julie Plec recently hinted that though they plan for the star-crossed lovers to be reunited in the series finale, it would not happen soon. According to her, the storyline will delve first on Elijah's journey as a free man, devoid of the pain and responsibility of being a Mikaelson. Elijah's memory was erased the moment he and his siblings parted ways at the end of season 4. Plec said that there would be a whole bunch of new dynamics in the vampire's storyline.

"Being able to write a narrative for Elijah that allowed him to live an entirely different life and imagining what that life would look like was a lot of fun," the EP teased.

With Elijah unable to remember Hayley,she will be forced to move on with her life. She will even be involved with a human to try and get Elijah out of her mind. It has been teased that one of the upcoming episodes in season 5 would solely be focused on Elijah's journey. It will feature his life for the past seven years that he was away from his family. The episode will also reveal how he met a vampire named Antoinette (to be played by Jaime Murray) and formed a friendship with her.

Meanwhile, the new installment will also see 15-year-old Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) doing her best to reunite the family she loves. Plec teased that the young vampire will escape from boarding school once in a while to go back home and find ways to bring back Klaus (Joseph Morgan), Elijah, Rebekah (Claire Holt) and the rest of the Mikaelsons.

"The Originals" season 5 will air on Friday, April 20 at 9 p.m. EST on the CW.