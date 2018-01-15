'The Originals' Season 5 Spoilers: Hope to Serve as Bridge for Mikaelson Siblings

Facebook/cworiginals Promo image for 'The Originals'

Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) will be the key to the Mikaelson's eventual reunion in the upcoming final season of "The Originals."

In a recent interview with TVLine, showrunner Julie Plec revealed the huge role that Hope would play in bringing her father and his siblings together again. According to Plec, though the 15-year-old would be busy with school, she would still find time to be with the people she loves. Hope will likely do her best to establish contact with Rebekah (Claire Holt) and Elijah (Daniel Gillies) and make them return home. Last finale, the Originals made a pact to forever stay away from each other to keep Hope safe.

"Hope goes to great lengths, and not necessarily always on the up, to find ways to be reunited with the people that she loves ... When you're a 15-year-old at a boarding school, that involves breaking some rules and possibly relying on some cute, charming, young male assistance to help you escape where you are so you can get home," the EP teased.

Meanwhile, one of the upcoming episodes in season 5 will be focusing heavily on Elijah's storyline since he left New Orleans. Titled "Ne Me Quitte Pas," spoilers reveal that it will dwell on how the vampire is adjusting to his new life after he got his memory erased. Plec said that the entire episode would be focused on Elijah from start to finish, something that they have never done in the show. Basically, it will chronicle the events that took place for him in the seven years that passed since he and his siblings parted ways.

Elijah is also set to meet a new character that may or may not become a love interest. There is this old-school vampire named Antoinette (to be played by Jaime Murray) who will befriend him. She is described as free-spirited and flirtatious, but with a dark past that she has no wish to share with anyone. Antoinette may have an ulterior motive for seeking Elijah. At this stage, it is difficult to say if she is going to to be a friend or foe.

"The Originals" season 5 will air on Friday, April 20 at 9 p.m. EST on the CW.