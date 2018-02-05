'The Originals' Season 5 Spoilers: 'Klaroline' to Bond over Parenting Woes

Facebook/CWOriginals Promo image for "The Originals"

Klaus (Joseph Morgan) will get some good parenting advice from Caroline (Candice King) in the upcoming final season of "The Originals."

In an interview with TVLine, executive producer Julie Plec provided more information about Caroline's storyline in the new installment. According to her, the blonde vampire will be a huge support for Klaus, especially during his struggles in becoming a good father for Hope (Danielle Rose Russell). As a parent to twins, Caroline can empathize with what the Original is going through. As someone who knows Klaus inside out, she is the perfect person to call him out when he commits mistakes.

"I think what people can expect and count on is a nice thread of Caroline as a guiding counselor to Klaus in terms of fatherhood," Plec teased. "She's a mother, she lost her husband and she knows [Klaus] very well — better than some of the people in New Orleans. She understands the desire he has to be a good person in the name of his daughter, and she's very quick to recognize that he's not doing a very good job. She's a friend, she's a support system and she calls him on his s–t."

Meanwhile, another new character will be introduced in season 5. According to reports, the series has tapped on actress Nadine Lewington to play the role of a vampire named Greta. Greta has found a home in New Orleans after wandering around Europe for years. Between the 1920s and '30s, she made a huge decision to cut off her fans. Now satisfied with her life in the city, Greta has perfectly adopted to the modern world. She and the Mikaelsons are bound to meet soon. There are even speculations that she is actually part of the family.

"The Originals" season 5 will air on Friday, April 20 at 9 p.m. EST on the CW.