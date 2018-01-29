'The Originals' Season 5 Spoilers: Klaus Bonds with Female 'Fangless' Vampire

Facebook/CWOriginals Promo image for "The Originals"

A fangless vampire will make a home in New Orleans in the upcoming final season of "The Originals."

According to TVLine, an interesting character has been added in the new installment's roster. It seems like Klaus will encounter a female vampire named Greta Sienna (to be played by Nadine Lewington). Between the 1920s and '30s in Europe, she cut her fangs. Now, she is living in New Orleans peacefully, has adapted nicely to the modern world. Greta is described as "calculating and charismatic," a woman of "deep principles" that bears an "almost zealous devotion to her family."

The new storyline is expected to reveal what made Greta shun her vampire life and live an almost human existence. She will likely cross paths with the Mikaelsons soon. There are even speculations that she is actually a member of the family. Meanwhile, the series finale will reveal what is in store for the rest of the Originals. It has been teased that for seven years, Elijah (Daniel Gillies) would enjoy his new life away from his siblings. Since he has his memories erased, he is not aware of the type of existence he led for centuries.

Spoilers also reveal that Elijah will not have any idea about Hayley (Phoebe Tonkin) and their love. She will reportedly bear the sad truth that the Original is better off without her. Showrunner Julie Plec has revealed that they would dedicate a full episode chronicling Elijah's adventures since he left the city. He is also set to meet a female vampire in his travels. Antoinette (to be played by Jaime Murray) is said to be someone who will befriend Elijah and will become an important part of his new life.

"Being able to write a narrative for Elijah that allowed him to live an entirely different life and imagining what that life would look like was a lot of fun," the EP teased.

"The Originals" season 5 will air on Friday, April 20 at 9 p.m. EST on the CW.