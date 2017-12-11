'The Originals' Season 5 Spoilers: Klaus to Reunite with Father Mikael

Facebook/CWTheOriginals Promotional photo for "The Originals"

Mikael (Sebastian Roché), Klaus' (Joseph Morgan) powerful father and first ever vampire in history, is confirmed to return in the upcoming final season of "The Originals."

Recent spoilers indicate that the Original vampire, whom Klaus killed in season 3, will be back in the new installment. It still remains to be seen to what extent Mikael will appear. After all, he is already dead. Klaus made sure of that when ended his father's life with his own hand. Mikael may be back as a vision or as a ghost. Fans are already looking forward to his reunion with Klaus, which is expected to be tricky. There is no love lost between them. Ever since he can remember, Klaus wanted the Original dead.

Meanwhile, Mikael is not the only deceased vampire to be resurrected. Klaus' last love, Camille (Leah Pipes), has also been confirmed to return. Cam's death in season 3 sent Klaus reeling. He thought they would be together for many years, but it was not meant to be. Cam's ghost has previously appeared to console Klaus when he was incarcerated by Marcel (Charles Michael Davis). It is possible that Klaus will once again find himself in a difficult situation that will make him hallucinate about his dead love.

Season 5 is also expected to introduce the teenage versions of Caroline's (Candice King) daughters, Lizzie and Josie. Executive producer Julie Plec has confirmed that the witch twins would appear in one of the episodes. There are speculations that they will be good friends with Hope (now played by Danielle Rose Russell), Klaus and Hayley's (Phoebe Tonkin) daughter, who is already 16 years old. After all, Hope is attending Caroline's school for special kids. She may have met Lizzie and Josie while she is there.

"The Originals" season 5 will air sometime in 2018.