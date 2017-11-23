'The Punisher' Season 2 News: Steve Lightfoot Talks Villains and Updates

Facebook/MarvelsPunisherNetflix Jon Bernthal stars as Frank Castle, also known as the Punisher, in the Netflix series.

"The Punisher" showrunner Steve Lightfoot has offered a few details on what to expect for the second season of the Netflix original series. Although no confirmation has yet to be given for "The Punisher" season 2, it seems that Lightfoot is set on a specific villain to challenge the series' hero.

According to Cinema Blend, showrunner Lightfoot stressed that nothing has been set in stone yet, but he would love to feature Barracuda as the villain in the highly anticipated "The Punisher" season 2. Furthermore, the storyline of Barracuda would fit well with the militaristic storyline, as he is known to be a ruthless agent who was recruited into special forces.

Moreover, another preferred villain is vigilante Kathryn O' Brien. In the comic books, the character works for the CIA, and she was originally given the mission of killing Frank Castle (Jon Bernthal). However, she eventually falls in love with him, which leads to a long legal battle and an eventual scene wherein she saves Frank from her ex-husband. When asked about whether or not he had any updates on the second season of "The Punisher," Lightfoot had a few words to share.

"No, I genuinely don't know how the Netflix system works with making those calls, and I assume once they do [make a call] they'll tell Marvel and Marvel will tell me and we'll jump back to it. But I'm very excited to do so," "The Punisher" showrunner Lightfoot told Entertainment Weekly. "I think we left both Frank and Billy in places where there are so many ways to jump off from if that second season comes. We can do anything with them, in truth."

Fans believe that a second season may not be too far off. More information is expected to be revealed in the coming months, but for now, "The Punisher" is now available for streaming on Netflix.