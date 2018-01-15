(Photo: Facebook/RealHousewivesofBeverlyHills) Featured is a promotional image for "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills."

Kyle Richards achieves a new milestone in her career in the upcoming episode of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" ("RHOBH") season 8.

Titled "Unfashionably Late," this week's episode will see Richards open up about not being able to share her new career milestone as a TV producer with her siblings. Fresh from her Tokyo trip, Erika Girardi is shocked when she gets welcomed back with unexpected news.

Dorit Kemsley gives her swimwear line another shot by doing a relaunch, but a business meeting suddenly leads to a conflict with Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave. After a recent issue between Camille Grammer and Kemsley, Lisa Vanderpump advises the Beverly Beach owner to make things right.

Kemsley first launched her Beverly Beach swimsuit line in October 2017. It was a huge moment for the designer since it was her first collection in five years.

Meanwhile, Richards has been happily married to her CEO husband Mauricio Umansky for 22 years. Although she has been a wife for over a decade, it does not mean she can't have some fun talking about her co-stars' husbands. She recently stopped by Us Weekly and played "Marry, Date or Ditch" featuring past and present "RHOBH" husbands.

"I would marry Paul. I adore him. He's so funny, and just has a great sense of humor," she said about Adrienne Maloof's ex. "We laugh, we have fun. I was just texting with him yesterday, and he's just great."

She also said she would be willing to date Yolanda Hadid's former spouse, David Foster. "I'll date him. He can buy me a bauble or two to replace the ones I've lost, and then I'll move on," she joked.

"The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" season 8 airs every Tuesday night at 9 p.m. EST on Bravo.