The Reign of Facebook!

Last week, the Senate and the House grilled Mark Zuckerberg about Facebook's use of data. Maybe someone else should have been on the hot seat, too.

This past week saw the most-anticipated theatrical performance in Washington in years, and I'm not talking about "Hamilton" coming to the Kennedy Center in a few months.

Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg's appearance before Congress was two days of what is sometimes called "political theater;" or, gestures and actions designed to give people the feeling that "something" is being done about a problem without actually doing anything about it.

