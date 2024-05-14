Home News 'The Rings of Power' season 2 trailer teases Sauron's return as struggle between good, evil intensifies

Prime Video has offered a glimpse into the upcoming second season of its blockbuster series, "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power," the hotly-anticipated continuation of J.R.R. Tolkien's legendary tale.

The second season of the series will premiere on Aug. 29, 2024, and will be available in multiple languages to audiences in more than 240 countries and territories. It follows the success of season one, which was viewed by 100 million viewers globally.

In the trailer for season two, Charlie Vickers returns as Sauron, one of literature's most iconic villains. This season, Sauron appears in a new guise, ready to deceive the inhabitants of Middle-earth.

Watch the trailer for 'The Rings of Power' season 2

The forthcoming season centers on Sauron's resurgence. Cast out by Galadriel and bereft of an army, Sauron must now depend on his cunning to regain his strength and orchestrate the creation of the Rings of Power. This season promises to delve deeper into the epic struggle between good and evil, thrusting even the most cherished characters into a growing darkness. As alliances are tested and kingdoms face turmoil, the characters must navigate a world teetering on the brink of catastrophe.

In addition to Sauron, other key characters are returning to the show, including Galadriel, Elrond, Prince Durin IV, Arondir and Celebrimbor, and hints at the creation of more Rings of Power. Show creators reportedly worked with Tolkien experts, including Tolkien's grandson Simon Tolkien to create new characters for the series.

Thousands of years before the events of Tolkien's The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings books took place, "The Rings of Power" has made a significant cultural impact since its debut. The first season drew over 25 million viewers on its premiere day, marking the biggest launch in Prime Video's history.

Season two of "The Rings of Power" is helmed by showrunners and executive producers J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay, with a team of seasoned producers and directors, including Lindsey Weber, Callum Greene, Justin Doble, Jason Cahill, Gennifer Hutchison, Charlotte Brändström, Sanaa Hamri and Louise Hooper.

Though "Lord of the Rings" is not blatantly religious, Tolkien was a devout Christian who famously saw his work as a way to bring the Gospel to the masses by exploring themes of good and evil, the power of redemption and the universality of sin. The Oxford scholar, who died in 1973, was credited with bringing his friend and colleague, Narnia author C.S. Lewis, back to the Christian faith.

Darkness, the ring's corrupting influence, and human mortality are all similarly woven throughout "The Rings of Power" — themes Trystan Gravelle, who plays Pharazôn, adviser to the Queen-Regent of Númenor, previously told The Christian Post makes "The Lord of the Rings" so universally relatable.

"I think there's a common theme of death that runs through [Tolkien's] work; it's always there, it's everywhere," he said. "Even with elves who can live forever, they can still die. I think it's how we face that, and then I think that shows the character of the individual that is facing death and how they deal with it. There are two camps, then, on whether they accept their fate or they don't. I think that's what it is; it's an acceptance of death."

He added: "I think everybody asks themselves why they're here and where they're going, and that can be a scary thing. … So to go into a fantastical world and to see that with everything and an abundance of culture and richness of everything — at the core of that are the same fears, the same thoughts and the same sort of procrastinations as what we have. I think they are universal, I think they are timeless, and I think [that resonates] with people."

Fans can catch up on all eight episodes of the first season, now available for streaming exclusively on Prime Video. For more information, click here.