The Rise of Millennial Churches

In congregations like The Table in Washington, D.C., City of Truth in Kansas City, Missouri, and Grace Capital City in Washington, D.C., millennials are not only part of the church, they basically are the church.

In recent years, some churches have been planted or have shifted their worship style to reflect the preferences of younger generations in hopes of reaching these religiously unaffiliated demographics.

Read more at: https://www.christianpost.com/news/millennial-majority-churches-detail-challenges-success-stories-in-growth-and-finances-224528/