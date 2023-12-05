Home Podcast The true significance of Jesus’ biblical miracles explained: ‘Faith and Trust’

“Miracle” is a term that can often be thrown around in trivial ways that ultimately dilute the deep manifestations and realities it encompasses.

Consider sporting events, where a play-by-play announcer will innocuously say, “Well, this team really needs a miracle right now if they want to have any chance of winning.”

It seems like an appropriate thing to utter until you realize it’s Game 87 of a 162-game schedule. This is likely the seventh or eighth time he has uttered the phrase already during the season and there is a high probability he will use it a few more times in the 75 games that remain. The point? The word “miracle” is overused.

Now, juxtapose these benign claims against the amazing real-life miracles that are found in the Bible. In the tried and true pages of the New Testament, we find that Jesus can take the ordinary and transform it into something extraordinary.

Turning water into wine, feeding 5,000 people with only five loaves of bread and two fish, and resurrecting someone from the dead are miracles in the truest sense of the word.

Rabbi Jason Sobel is among those who believe God wants to bless you abundantly so you, in turn, can bless others and sow into His kingdom. He believes Christ’s miracles hold a powerful and timeless message.

“I think that we're living in times where people need hope, and hope is a belief that your future is going to be better than the past,” Rabbi Sobel, founder of Global Fusion, an organization dedicated to adding definition to your faith in Yeshua-Jesus, recently said on the “Crossmap Podcast.” “And so each one of these signs, each one of these miracles that Jesus performs is meant to build hope in our hearts. It's meant to build faith, and every one of the miracles that he performs has a promise attached to it.”

Listen to him explain:

In his latest book, Signs and Secrets of the Messiah, Rabbi Sobel dives deep into Scripture, biblical culture, and ancient texts to help readers better understand the truths, and the power behind God’s miracles, and to increase their faith that Jesus can perform miracles in their life — even today.

“No matter what it is that we're going through, we need to have faith and trust in the Lord,” Rabbi Sobel shared. “We need to have the faith to continue praying, continue believing, continue calling for things that are not as if they were even in the face of the impossible, even in the face of the improbable understanding that we need the struggles in order for our faith to be strengthened.”

Rabbi Sobel joins us on the Crossmap Podcast to talk about why it is so important to dive into the ancient texts to better understand the truth and power behind God's miracles.