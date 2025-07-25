Home News Psychic claims and Christian confusion: The truth behind the 'Telepathy Tapes'

On “Ex-Psychic Saved,” Jenn Nizza welcomes guests Mark Baker and Doreen Virtue to discuss the rising popularity of the “Telepathy Tapes” podcast, which suggests that non-verbal autistic children are capable of telepathic communication.

Together, they examine the serious dangers of embracing such beliefs, particularly within Christian circles. The discussion explores how New Age ideas can subtly infiltrate faith communities and highlights the urgent need for spiritual discernment rooted in Scripture.

With compassion and clarity, they warn against the exploitation of vulnerable children and the deceptive appeal of psychic phenomena dressed in Christian language. This thought-provoking episode encourages believers to reject spiritual counterfeits and to stand firm on the truth of the Gospel — affirming that Jesus Christ alone is sufficient for salvation.

Jennifer Nizza knows what it means to discern — and confront — evil. Once trapped on the hampster wheel of the New Age for 25 years, she was radically saved out of the occult and bondage by Jesus Christ. Nizza was a psychic medium and a teacher of the occult, and, as a result, was demonically oppressed. She taught topics such as: the law of attraction, past life regression, automatic writing, tarot, and mediumship. Despite being deeply rooted in the occult, at the age of 36, she cried out to Jesus for the first time and became a Christian.

Suddenly, the darkness she was embroiled in was illuminated. She quit her job as a psychic, picked up her cross to follow Jesus — and hasn’t looked back. Nizza, author of the books From Psychic to Saved and Out of the New Age and Into the Truth, is now exposing the New Age, occultism and paranormal deceptions through “The Ex-Psychic Saved Podcast.”

This podcast is dedicated to warning all about the dangers of the occult. She will talk about many New Age topics, expose where psychics get their information, interact with compelling guests, and much more!