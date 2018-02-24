'The Voice' News: Season 14 Gets New Block and Save Options

Facebook/NBCTheVoice Promotional image for "The Voice"

"The Voice" is introducing new exciting features when it returns to the small screens for season 14.

After over six years and 13 seasons of almost the same thing, "The Voice" is adding a block button and a save option this year to increase the competition.

The block button prevents a coach from pitching for a certain artist. It can be used once by each of the four coaches — Adam Levine, Blake Shelton, returning season 12 coach Alicia Keys, and rookie Kelly Clarkson.

The coach who hits the button automatically turns around, while the blocked coach would only find out he or she was blocked if they pushed their button for the contestant. If they do not, the block can be re-used for another audition.

"We haven't ever really had a defensive move or an offensive-defensive move, so we came up with the block," executive producer Audrey Morrissey said in a report from Variety. "It really sort of speaks to the real competition."

Meantime, the save button will allow coaches to save one artist they eliminated in the Knockout Round. Tension arises, however, when another coach tries to steal the artist, which means the contest can choose between the original coach and the other coaches.

"The coaches love that because there was jeopardy. People didn't necessarily go back to the [team] they had been on," Morrissey shared.

These features should add more dynamic to "The Voice" ring as much as the addition of new coach Clarkson, who is switching teams after winning "American Idol" in 2002.

"I choose to do this because I think it's fun, and it's a rad thing to be a part of," the 35-year-old musician told People

She added that she wants to pay it forward by finding a great singer. "I would love to say, 'Man, I turned my chair for them and I was able to find a fabulous singer who can go on tour with me and have a huge career after this.'"

"The Voice" season 14 kicks off Feb. 26 at 8 p.m. EDT on NBC.