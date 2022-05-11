‘Things are going to get exponentially worse’: Pro-life icon’s warning amid potential Roe v. Wade game-changer

As Americans await the U.S. Supreme Court’s final verdict on Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, acase that could overturn Roe v. Wade, pro-life activist Abby Johnson believes the stalemate over the contentious issue is poised to worsen.

“While we are, of course, celebrating the fact that it does look like the court is going to overturn Roe … make no mistake that this means that things are going to get exponentially worse in our country,” Johnson said Monday onher “Politely Rude” podcast. “I say that just to present some reality [for] the pro-life movement.”

The former Planned Parenthood clinic director-turned-pro-life activist explained that an overturning of Roe v. Wade, the 1973 case that legalized abortion across the U.S., wouldn’t mean abortion itself would be outlawed.

“It means that abortion goes back to the states, and it should have always been a state issue,” Johnson said. “Because states should have the ability to make a decision based on the will of their people … many states have always had a vested interest in protecting the pre-born.”

She said some states would go above and beyond to “codify Roe,” ensuring “abortion is available through all nine months of pregnancy for any reason,” while others would severely restrict abortion. The result, Johnson believes, will be a legislative split.

“States are going to be either super red on the issue of abortion,” she said, “or it’s going to be super blue.”

Rather than settling the issue once and for all, an overturning of Roe, Johnson believes, will lead to increased furor and debate — arguments she believes are essential for the pro-life movement to engage in.

“This is just going to get more heated, more divisive,” she said. “If anything is worth battling over, if anything is worth fighting over … if there’s anything worth just taking it to a ground battle, it’s this — it’s the killing of our most innocent human beings in the womb. This is it.”

Johnson said many have treated the unborn as “subhuman” and that defending these unborn children is essential.

As for the Supreme Court, she said justices seem to be standing up to Roe — not because they are pro-life, but because the arguments for upholding the case don’t meet constitutional muster.

“They stood up because there is not a constitutional right to abortion, period,” she said. “Abortion is not in the Constitution at all.”

Johnson decried the now-infamous Supreme Court leak, which revealed a draft version of the Dobbs opinion indicating the high court would indeed strike down Roe.

“The leak is a terrible thing," she said, expressing her belief that the leak jeopardizes trust. "Whoever did do this needs to be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. This is a terrible breach of the highest court in the country, no matter how you feel about abortion or Roe or the justices.”

Johnson said she’s hopeful the court releases the final Dobbs opinion sooner rather than later, proclaiming such a move “would be in our country’s best interest.”

