'This Is Us' Season 2 Spoilers: Jack's 'Soul-Crushing' Death to Be Detailed in Super Bowl Episode

"This Is Us" provided fans with another big clue about Jack's death in the most recent episode. And, with the puzzle pieces falling into place, fans should prepare themselves for a heartbreaking next installment.

This much was teased by Milo Ventimiglia himself, who plays Jack Pearson on the show. While speaking to Entertainment Weekly, the actor warned viewers of a "f—ing painful" episode revolving around his character's death.

"It's just an absolute soul-crushing event," he said.

It can be recalled that the previous episode ended with the Pearsons' defective slow cooker catching on fire, supporting the long-running idea that Jack will die in a fire. Of course, fans will not know how it all goes down until the next episode, which will air after the Super Bowl.

A teaser trailer for the upcoming episode, titled "Across the Border," has been released. While it opens calmly, everything comes crashing down when Jack opens the door to see a blanket of smoke and flames. There is a lot of yelling and panicking among them, but the Pearson patriarch will do everything he can to save his family.

With so much of the series revolving around Jack's death, fans might wonder what else the show will have in store after their questions are answered.

"It goes to a lot of places," series creator Dan Fogelman told The Hollywood Reporter. "We're not even at our halfway mark with the series and this was always the plan. There's a big plan for the series, and you'll see how that relates to Jack and this family in the Super Bowl episode."

Fogelman also particularly praised Mandy Moore, who plays Rebecca Pearson, for her work.

"Mandy is so extraordinary in these next two episodes, it's really tour de force, highest degree of difficulty stuff and I'm so incredibly proud of her and I can't wait," he said.

"This Is Us" season 2 will resume on Sunday, Feb. 4, after the Super Bowl on NBC.