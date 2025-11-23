Home News This week in Christian history: Irish saint dies, first American Lutheran pastor ordained, Anastasius becomes pope

Throughout the Church's extensive history, numerous events of lasting significance have occurred.

Each week marks anniversaries of impressive milestones, unforgettable tragedies, amazing triumphs, memorable births and notable deaths.

Some events spanning 2,000 years of history might be familiar, while others might be unknown to many.

The following pages highlight anniversaries of memorable events from this week in Christian history, including the death of Saint Columbanus, the first ordination of a Lutheran pastor in America, and the election of Anastasius as pope.