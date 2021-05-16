Church & Ministries | | Coronavirus →

This week in Christian history: Council of Nicaea, Geneva embraces Reformation, missionary goes to Persia

By Michael Gryboski, Christian Post Reporter Twitter
apostles, disciples
Mural of the apostles in Saint George cave church in Ihlara valley, Cappadocia, Turkey |

Throughout the extensive history of the Church, there have been numerous events of lasting significance.

Each week brings anniversaries of impressive milestones, unforgettable tragedies, amazing triumphs, memorable births, notable deaths and everything in between.

Some of the events drawn from over 2,000 years of history might be familiar, while other happenings might be previously unknown to most people.

The following pages highlight events that happened this week — May 16-22 — in Christian history. They include the arrival of a missionary to Persia, the opening of the Council of Nicaea, and Geneva accepting the Protestant Reformation.

