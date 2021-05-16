This week in Christian history: Council of Nicaea, Geneva embraces Reformation, missionary goes to Persia
This week in Christian history: Council of Nicaea, Geneva embraces Reformation, missionary goes to Persia
Throughout the extensive history of the Church, there have been numerous events of lasting significance.
Each week brings anniversaries of impressive milestones, unforgettable tragedies, amazing triumphs, memorable births, notable deaths and everything in between.
Some of the events drawn from over 2,000 years of history might be familiar, while other happenings might be previously unknown to most people.
The following pages highlight events that happened this week — May 16-22 — in Christian history. They include the arrival of a missionary to Persia, the opening of the Council of Nicaea, and Geneva accepting the Protestant Reformation.
Dear CP readers,
We are in the process of transferring all past comments into our new comment platform with OpenWeb, which will take up to a week. Thank you for your patience.
In the meantime, you can post new comments now. Check the updated Commenting FAQ for more information.