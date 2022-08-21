 Church & Ministries |

This week in Christian history: Korean saint born, Paula White announces divorce  

By Michael Gryboski, Mainline Church Editor Twitter
National Cathedral
Joe Alonso, chief mason at Washington's National Cathedral, attempts to piece together the fallen pieces from a stone spire that collapsed during an earthquake on Aug. 24, 2011. A 5.8 magnitude quake rattled the U.S. East Coast, sending tremors as far as Canada, damaging well-known buildings in the nation's capital and sending scared office workers into the streets. Washington's National Cathedral, host to state funerals and memorial services for many U.S. presidents, suffered damage with three spires in the central tower breaking off. |

Throughout the extensive history of the Church, there have been numerous events of lasting significance.

Each week brings anniversaries of impressive milestones, unforgettable tragedies, amazing triumphs, memorable births and notable deaths.

Some of the events drawn from over 2,000 years of history might be familiar, while other happenings might be previously unknown by most people.

The following pages highlight anniversaries of memorable events that occurred this week in Christian history. They include the birth of the Korean Catholic priest, Washington National Cathedral suffering earthquake damage, and televangelist Paula White announcing the end of her second marriage.

Follow Michael Gryboski on Twitter or Facebook

Free Religious Freedom Updates

Join thousands of others to get the FREEDOM POST newsletter for free, sent twice a week from The Christian Post.

Related Articles

Sponsored

Most Popular

Free Religious Freedom Updates

A religious liberty newsletter that is a must-read for people of faith.

More In Church & Ministries