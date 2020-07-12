Church & Ministries | | Coronavirus →
This week in Christian history: First Chinese convert to Methodism, English preacher martyred, Lausanne Conference

This week in Christian history: First Chinese convert to Methodism, English preacher martyred, Lausanne Conference

By Michael Gryboski, Christian Post Reporter Follow
Silhouette of a cross against the sky during sunset. | Getty images

Christianity is a faith with a long and detailed history, with numerous events of lasting significance occurring throughout the ages.

Each week brings the anniversaries of great milestones, horrid tragedies, amazing triumphs, and everything in between.

Here are three things that happened this week, July 12-18, in Church history. They include the beginning of the Lausanne Conference, the martyrdom of a notable English preacher, and the first Chinese convert to Methodism.

Follow Michael Gryboski on Twitter or Facebook

Related Articles

Sponsored

Most Popular

More In Church & Ministries