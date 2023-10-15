 Church & Ministries |

This week in Christian history: ‘Because He Lives’ first released, Bethel Bible Institute founded

By Michael Gryboski, Mainline Church Editor Twitter
English Protestants Hugh Latimer and Nicholas Ridley being burned at the stake in October 1555. | Wikimedia Commons

Throughout the extensive history of the Church, there have been numerous events of lasting significance.

Each week brings anniversaries of impressive milestones, unforgettable tragedies, amazing triumphs, memorable births and notable deaths.

Some of the events drawn from over 2,000 years of history might be familiar, while others might be unknown to many people.

The following pages highlight anniversaries of memorable events that occurred this week in Christian history. They include the founding of an influential Pentecostal school, the execution of the Oxford Martyrs, and the release of the song “Because He Lives.”

Follow Michael Gryboski on Twitter or Facebook

Was this article helpful?

Want more articles like this?

Help keep The Christian Post free for everyone by making a one-time donation today.

We’re sorry to hear that.

Hope you’ll give us another try and check out some other articles. Return to homepage.

Free Religious Freedom Updates

Join thousands of others to get the FREEDOM POST newsletter for free, sent twice a week from The Christian Post.

Related Articles

Most Popular

Free Religious Freedom Updates

A religious liberty newsletter that is a must-read for people of faith.

More In Church & Ministries