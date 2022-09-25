This week in Christian history: Catholic Church declares first woman 'doctor;' Peace of Augsburg signed

Throughout the extensive history of the Church, there have been numerous events of lasting significance.

Each week brings anniversaries of impressive milestones, unforgettable tragedies, amazing triumphs, memorable births and notable deaths.

Some of the events drawn from over 2,000 years of history might be familiar, while other happenings might be previously unknown by most people.

The following pages highlight anniversaries of memorable events that occurred this week — Sept. 25 through Oct. 1 — in Christian history. They include the pope accusing a French royal of heresy, the Catholic Church declaring a woman to be a "doctor of the Church" and the Peace of Augsburg.

