This week in Christian history: Catholic Church declares first woman 'doctor;' Peace of Augsburg signed

By Michael Gryboski, Mainline Church Editor Twitter
San Francisco, church
Saints Peter and Paul Church is a Roman Catholic Church in San Francisco's North Beach neighborhood, directly across from Washington Square. |

Throughout the extensive history of the Church, there have been numerous events of lasting significance.

Each week brings anniversaries of impressive milestones, unforgettable tragedies, amazing triumphs, memorable births and notable deaths.

Some of the events drawn from over 2,000 years of history might be familiar, while other happenings might be previously unknown by most people.

The following pages highlight anniversaries of memorable events that occurred this week — Sept. 25 through Oct. 1 — in Christian history. They include the pope accusing a French royal of heresy, the Catholic Church declaring a woman to be a "doctor of the Church" and the Peace of Augsburg.

