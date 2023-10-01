 Church & Ministries |

This week in Christian history: ‘Jesus Revolution’ leader dies, Pope John Paul II holds Mass at Yankee Stadium

By Michael Gryboski, Mainline Church Editor Twitter
A crowd gathered at a soccer stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, for a crusade led by televangelist Jimmy Swaggart in October 1987. | Screengrab: YouTube/Primeira Parte da Crusada -Louvores-

Throughout the extensive history of the Church, there have been numerous events of lasting significance.

Each week brings anniversaries of impressive milestones, unforgettable tragedies, amazing triumphs, memorable births and notable deaths.

Some of the events drawn from over 2,000 years of history might be familiar, while others might be unknown to many people.

The following pages highlight anniversaries of memorable events that occurred this week in Christian history. They include the death of one of the “Jesus Revolution” leaders, Pope John Paul II holding Mass at Yankee Stadium, and Jimmy Swaggert hosting a major revival event in Brazil.

