This week in Christian history: JFK meets pope, Clinton cracks down on church arsons

Throughout the extensive history of the Church, there have been numerous events of lasting significance.

Each week brings anniversaries of impressive milestones, unforgettable tragedies, amazing triumphs, memorable births and notable deaths.

Some of the events drawn from over 2,000 years of history might be familiar, while others might be previously unknown to many people.

The following pages highlight anniversaries of memorable events that occurred this week in Christian history. They include the resignation of a 15th century pope, the signing of the Church Arson Prevention Act, and John F. Kennedy meeting Pope Paul VI.

