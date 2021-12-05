 Church & Ministries | | Coronavirus →

This week in Christian history: Saint Nicholas dies, anti-witchcraft edict and papal bull

By Michael Gryboski, Christian Post Reporter Twitter
Ecstasy of Saint Teresa
The Ecstasy of Saint Teresa in the Church of Santa Maria della Vittoria in Rome, Italy. |

Throughout the extensive history of the Church, there have been numerous events of lasting significance.

Each week brings anniversaries of impressive milestones, unforgettable tragedies, amazing triumphs, memorable births, notable deaths and everything in between.

Some of the events drawn from over 2,000 years of history might be familiar, while other happenings might be previously unknown by most people.

This week — Dec. 5-11 — marks the anniversary of the death of Saint Nicholas, the pope issuing an edict against witchcraft, and the birth of the man behind the famous “Ecstasy of Saint Teresa” sculpture.

Follow Michael Gryboski on Twitter or Facebook

Free CP Newsletters

Join over 250,000 others to get the top stories curated daily, plus special offers!

Related Articles

Sponsored

Most Popular

More In Church & Ministries