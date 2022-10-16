 Church & Ministries |

This week in Christian history: ‘Strange Fire’ conference, Matthew Henry born, Medieval pope consecrated

By Michael Gryboski, Mainline Church Editor Twitter
Strange Fire
More than 3,000 people attended John MacArthur's Strange Fire Conference hosted at Grace Community Church in Sun Valley, Calif., Oct. 18, 2013. |

Throughout the extensive history of the Church, there have been numerous events of lasting significance.

Each week brings anniversaries of impressive milestones, unforgettable tragedies, amazing triumphs, memorable births and notable deaths.

Some of the events drawn from over 2,000 years of history might be familiar, while other happenings might be previously unknown by most people.

The following pages highlight anniversaries of memorable events that occurred this week — Oct. 16-22 — in Christian history. They include the consecration of a seventh century pope, the birth of Matthew Henry, and the ‘Strange Fire’ Conference.

