This week in Christian history: Tennessee bans evolution, Iconoclasts defeated, UK Christian group formed

Christianity is a faith with a long and detailed history, with numerous events of lasting significance occurring throughout the ages.

Each week brings the anniversaries of great milestones, horrid tragedies, amazing triumphs, telling tribulations, inspirational progress, and everything in between.

Here are just a few things that happened this week, March 8-14, in Church history. They include the founding of the Society for Promoting Christian Knowledge, the restoration of icon veneration in Orthodox churches, and Tennessee banning the teaching of evolution.