This week in Christian history: William Carey sails for India; Spurgeon's last sermon; St. Columba dies

By Michael Gryboski, Christian Post Reporter
An 1864 photo of The Metropolitan Tabernacle of London, England. Famous preacher Charles H. Spurgeon headed the church for many years. | Wikimedia Commons

Christianity is a faith with a long and detailed history, with numerous events of lasting significance occurring throughout the ages.

Each week brings the anniversaries of great milestones, horrid tragedies, amazing triumphs, telling tribulations, inspirational progress, and everything in between.

Here are just a few things that happened this week, June 7-13, in Church history. They include an important missionary sailing to India, Charles H. Spurgeon preaching his final sermon, and the death of St. Columba.

