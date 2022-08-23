'Time for a change': Tim Gibson to step down as president of The King's College

Tim Gibson, who has served as president of The King’s College for the last five years, will be stepping down later this month.

The New York-based Christian institution told The Christian Post in an emailed statement Monday that Gibson will depart on Aug. 31.

Gibson, 56, was named as the seventh president of The King’s College (TKC) in 2018, following a career in the U.S. Air Force in which he rose to the rank of brigadier general.

In 2016, Gibson retired from the Air Force and was named as executive vice president of TKC. He also served as director of the TKC Center for Leadership Development and became the college’s acting president in December 2017.

Gibson could not be reached for comment.

A TKC spokesperson told CP “it was time for a change” as the school looks to a “dual focus” of maintaining its campus program while “developing and expanding an extensive online division with potential global reach.”

“Tim’s unquestioned level of integrity and the Christ-like manner which he always maintained without fail with every individual at The King’s College and throughout the broader Kings Community has set an impeccable standard for all of us to follow,” Chairman of the Board of Trustees, Stockwell Day, said in a statement.

“Tim’s dedication to the ongoing success of TKC is evident in the extensive assistance and insight he has been providing to me and key staff at the college on a daily basis,” he added.

Day is said to be helping with the transition and will become interim president upon Gibson’s departure; however, the college’s website showed Day as interim president as of Monday morning.

Gibson is credited with “successfully navigating” TKC through the COVID-19 pandemic and providing “steady leadership” in other areas, a spokesperson said.

A former Canadian Minister of Labour, Day has served as chairman of the board of trustees for the college since October 2021 and is principal of the consulting firm Stockwell Day Connex, according to his bio.

As a member of the Canadian Parliament, Day held cabinet roles as Minister of Public Safety and Minister of International Trade. In 2010, he was appointed president of the Treasury Board.

According to its mission statement, the college "seeks to transform society" through its "commitment to the truths of Christianity and a biblical worldview."

The move is among the biggest shake-ups at TKU since the departure of the conservative author, apologist and film producer Dinesh D'Souza, who joined TKU as its president in 2010.

He resigned from the post in October 2012 after rumors of marital infidelity.