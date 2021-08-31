Tim Tebow teams up with Samaritan's Purse to provide relief to Afghanistan evacuees

Email Print Img No-img Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin Comment

Days after getting cut from the Jacksonville Jaguars, popular Christian athlete Tim Tebow teamed up with Samaritan's Purse and Billy Graham's grandson to aid people evacuated from Afghanistan.

As the Aug. 31 deadline approached for all remaining U.S. troops to withdraw from Afghanistan, the Christian humanitarian aid organization Samaritan’s Purse is committed to continuing rescue and relief efforts of those trying to escape the Taliban.

Samaritan’s Purse, known for its worldwide humanitarian work, has been airlifting critical relief supplies to aid families who were evacuated from Afghanistan — many who fled with just the clothes on their backs.

Samaritan’s Purse is partnering with organizations on the ground in Afghanistan to get men, women and children out of the country that has been taken over by The Taliban since the U.S. military began its withdrawal. One of the ministry’s partners made three trips that rescued 700 people in one day.

“We have been able to sponsor flights, bringing hundreds to safety,” a Samaritan’s Purse representative told The Christian Post.

“Our DC-8 cargo plane carried hygiene kits, medical kits, and members of our Disaster Assistance Response Team (DART), including medical personnel to provide additional capacity to medical facilities that are treating the sick and suffering,” the representative added.

Samaritan's Purse President and CEO Franklin Graham, the son of the late evangelist Billy Graham, took to social media to share photos of the latest efforts to help the people of Afghanistan.

Graham's son Edward Graham and Tebow flew on the Samaritan's Purse plane to assist relief efforts.

“In addition to helping with evacuation flights from Afghanistan through partners on the ground, we sent our @SamaritansPurse DC-8 loaded with supplies and a team to aid evacuees who have been able to get out of the country,” Franklin Graham wrote on Instagram on Sunday.

The elder Graham said supplies have already been able to help “thousands” in several rescue locations.

“Protocols changed and evacuees weren’t even allowed to bring a suitcase when they left," Graham wrote. "Our medical team was able to deliver a baby by C-section as soon as they arrived in one location. We thank God they were there to help.”

The proud father shared that both his son and Tebow assisted in the efforts.

“Tim was a great encouragement to everyone on the ground,” Graham ended his post. “A huge thank you to our military who are doing such an incredible job in the toughest of circumstances. We plan to do more in the coming days."

Following his trip to an undisclosed location to help the Afgan refugees, Tebow penned a note on Instagram about how he feels concerning everything going on in the world in this season.

“We have been heartbroken over the crisis in Afghanistan, the loss of our brave servicemen and women, and the loss of so many other precious lives,” the newly married athlete wrote. “With so much suffering around the world, we ask that you join us in prayer. Prayer for the country of Afghanistan, the evacuees, the families of those lost, Louisiana & Mississippi, Haiti, the flooding in TN, the fires out west, Covid-19, and so much more. We ask you to pray alongside TTF as we try to help fight for those who are hurting.”

Tebow, who runs The Tim Tebow Foundation, offered hope in Christ and guidance for believers in these times of great crisis.

“With so many challenges, we, the body of Christ have many opportunities to impact those directly affected by these crises," he continued. "In the dark, the light of Jesus shines brightest. As we pray over each of these crises, let’s all seek ways to serve those affected and be ready when God calls us to step in to make a difference in the life of another."

Tebow concluded his message by quoting Romans 12:21. He said the scripture “calls us to not be over come by evil, but to overcome evil with good."

"We are made for these moments," Tebow, the son of missionaries, said. "Let’s pray always and serve strong together those in great need. To God be all the glory. We are praying over you!”

Edward Graham shared thoughts on his experience with Tebow online after their trip.

“On the trip: I was so encouraged by the volunteers and military personnel I saw loving the Afghans fleeing from the evils of the Taliban.” Edward Graham testified. “After all the discouragement, know that America will rally and work together to help those suffering. Proud of our military and their families.”

To aid the relief efforts, click here.