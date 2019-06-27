Timberland remixes Christian hit song 'God Only Knows' by for King & Country

Award-winning producer Timbaland teamed up with two-time Grammy Award-winning duo for King & Country to remix their smash hit “God Only Knows,” which now features Sydney Sierota of multi-platinum alt-pop trio Echosmith.

“God Only Knows” was recently awarded “Song of the Year” at the K-LOVE Awards and is the band's longest charting No. 1 hit, currently at its ninth week at the top spot of the Billboard Christian Airplay chart. With 202 million radio impressions and over 25 million streams across all digital platforms, the single ultimately reached the “SexyBack” producer who is behind the music of some of the most popular pop and hip-hop songs today.

The remix now features for King & Country’s powerful Christian lyrics and vocals along with Sierota’s heartfelt voice on top of Timbaland’s rhythmic and melodic sounds.

“We’d been in touch with @timbaland for some time, and when ‘God Only Knows’ released he and his team resonated with the song and were inspired to put down the beat and driving interpretation you hear,” for King & Country wrote on Instagram.

Joel Smallbone, one-half of for King & Country, said Echosmith got involved after his wife, Moriah Peters, coordinated a meeting with Sierota and her band in Los Angeles.

“I remember Jeffrey, their dad/manager saying how much he loved the tune and mentioned playing it for Sydney. Within a week, she was in the vocal booth! And in turn, providentially, this remix was born,” Smallbone explained.

Sierota also shared why she wanted to be a part of the emotional song.

“When the idea was brought up to me, I immediately said, ‘I’ll sing on that tomorrow, I love the song that much!’ ‘God Only Knows’ is such a special song, and I think we all constantly need the reminder that there’s a God who knows and loves us. We aren’t doing this alone. There’s so much love and meaning in the lyrics, and I’m honored that I get to be a part of it,” she said in a statement shared with The Christian Post.

The original video for “God Only Knows” has been viewed over 24 million times and in honor of this iconic remix, for King & Country and Echosmith premiered a newer music video for the song.