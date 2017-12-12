'Timeless' Season 2 Spoilers: Team Time to Dig Deep in Musician Robert Johnson's Dark Legend

Facebook/NBCTimeless Promotional photo for "Timeless"

Team Time will go back to the 1930s to meet an enigmatic American blues musician in one of the upcoming episodes of "Timeless."

According to CarterMatt, executive producer Erik Kripke recently posted on Twitter that the second episode of season 2 would feature Robert Johnson's hit 1930s song, "Cross Road Blues." While no additional details were released, speculations are rife that Wyatt (Matt Latner) and the rest of the team will go deep in the legend surrounding the blues singer whose death confounds many fans until now. Johnson hit the peak of his career in 1936, only to die two years later in 1938.

Conspiracy theories had fun bringing up the fact that there were very few verified photographs of Johnson. Most of his lyrics were also put under the microscope, with some conjectures claiming that he sold his soul to the devil in exchange for his musical talent. It will be interesting to see how Team Time will navigate in Johnson's world if the episode indeed features his life's work and secrets. Meanwhile, the squad is set to time travel in other eras in season 2, one being the darkest point of human history, the World War I.

Spoilers indicate that the group's mission to stop the Rittenhouse from taking over the world will send them to the deadly events of WWI. In fact, NBC has hinted on how the storyline would play out. It has been revealed that actor Michael Rady would play the role of an American soldier during the war. Nicholas Keynes is supposed to die from his wounds when he meets Emma (Annie Wersching) and Carol (Susanna Thompson). The two Rittenhouse members will nurse him back to health. This they will do as Keynes will be pivotal in the group's plans to achieve supremacy.

NBC has not yet released any updates about "Timeless" season 2, but the show is expected to return in 2018.