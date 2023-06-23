 U.S. |

5 things to know about the Titan submersible disappearance

By Samantha Kamman, Christian Post Reporter
Art school students give final touches to a painting depicting five people aboard a submersible named Titan, that went missing near the wreck of the Titanic, in Mumbai on June 22, 2023. | Indranil Mukherjee/AFP via Getty Images

With the conclusion of the search for a submersible that disappeared during an expedition to explore the Titanic wreckage, more details about the incident have come to light. 

The submersible and its five-person crew went missing in the North Atlantic on a dive to explore the infamous shipwreck over the weekend. OceanGate Expeditions owns the submersible, which disappeared an hour and 45 minutes into its exploration. 

The U.S. Coast Guard announced Thursday that it believes debris found on the ocean floor came from the missing tourist submersible that disappeared Sunday.

OceanGate said in a statement Thursday that it believes the sub's crew, which included CEO Stockton Rush, Shahzada Dawood, his son Suleman Dawood, Hamish Harding and Paul-Henri Nargeolet, has "sadly been lost." 

The following pages highlight five things to know about the sub disappearance, including problems associated with the sub's journey to the Titanic wreckage and an interesting connection between the sub crew and the 1912 tragedy. 

Samantha Kamman is a reporter for The Christian Post. She can be reached at: samantha.kamman@christianpost.com. Follow her on Twitter: @Samantha_Kamman

