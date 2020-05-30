TobyMac, NewsBoys heading back on tour after lockdown, but post-covid concerts will be different

Email Print Img No-img Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin Comment

Christian artists are finding new ways to get back on the road after they were forced to cancel tour dates amid global lockdowns in response to the new coronavirus.

Two of the biggest names in contemporary Christian music, Newsboys United and TobyMac, recently announced that they're planning summer tours with a twist — the musicians will be performing at drive-in theaters.

“A few Saturday nights every summer my family and I head to a local drive-in movie theater,” TobyMac said in a statement shared with The Christian Post. “We always love it. When we started discussing live shows in this quarantine season the idea of playing drive-ins came up. I said, ‘Let’s go.’ It feels like summer, safe for everybody, and we all get to enjoy live music again. We ’bout to make some memories.”

The live concerts will be performed on stage at select venues and simulcast at drive-in theaters across the nation.

“COVID-19 has changed all of our lives, Newsboys United lead singer Michael Tait said, "but through it, we have learned that love is patient and love is kind. Now we have the opportunity to come together safely and express our love for our Creator who has been with us through these trying times.”

As of right now, both TobyMac’s and NewsBoys' concerts will be streamed in 16 cities. General admission ticket prices are listed at $100 for up to six people per vehicle.

Lauren Daigle also shared her new tour plans after she had to postpone her first world tour due to state lockdowns in response to the new coronavirus.

“I am so excited to announce updated dates for the #LaurenDaigleWorldTour You all have been so patient and I can’t wait to see you when we’re back on the road!” the Grammy Award-winning artist said on Instagram.

Her tour schedule, which is available on her website, shows that she'll start touring major venues in the U.S. starting February 2021. Among the arena’s listed are Madison Square Garden in New York City and the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

“I hope you all continue to stay safe and more than anything — I CAN'T WAIT to see you!! “ Daigle added.

Award-winning artist Jordan Feliz was on the Hits Deep Tour before the lockdown. Now he's gearing up to release a new album this summer and said he plans to head back on the road, but on a smaller scale than some of his peers.

"I actually thought of that drive-thru thing and was like, 'Man, this would be so cool to do something like this.' Then I saw that Toby and the NewsBoys' were doing it. It's probably a perfect case scenario because they're in larger theaters with a couple thousand people. What we're going to try to do is actually a little different,” Feliz told The Christian Post this week.

“I think we're going to actually try to do smaller venues, strictly churches, because churches are now going to be open,” he said.

The “River” singer said he'll most likely book larger church venues with a smaller number of people in attendance “so that people can socially distance.”

“We're thinking about doing something like a little bit more of like a stripped back set. So not like crazy full production and trying to just go crazy on stage. We've done a couple of Instagram live, Facebook Live events, and it's actually been amazing,” he told CP.

Feliz said he’ll be taking some of his new quarantine song arrangements on the road with him as well.

"I think it's a little bit more interactive too with people a little bit more conversational. So I'm pretty pumped up,” he said.

Most Christian acts haven't yet announced their new tour schedules. But many have said they're looking forward to getting back on the road.