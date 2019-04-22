TobyMac’s 21-year-old son Truett dies at home; fans share prayers for family

TobyMac’s eldest son, Truett Foster McKeehan, also known by his stage names Shiloh, truDog and TRU, died at his home this week, a representative for the McKeehan family has confirmed.

"Truett did pass away at home in the Nashville area sometime Tuesday night or Wednesday morning," the rep said in a statement to USA Today Thursday morning about the 21-year-old aspiring rapper's sudden death at his home.

According to the Davidson County Medical Examiner's office, McKeehan died on Wednesday.

TobyMac left Canada, where he was scheduled to be on tour for a week, to be home with his wife and four other children in Franklin, Tennessee.

"Cause of death has not been determined. Toby was traveling back from Canada and did not get home to be with his family until after midnight last night so there is no statement. We just ask that everyone please be respectful of their privacy during this time and allow them to grieve their loss," the family's representative added.

During the past few years, McKeehan released songs and videos online under his various stage names. He performed his first live show just a week ago to rave reviews.

McKeehan's friends and supporters took to Instagram with memorial messages Wednesday afternoon for TobyMac and his family.

"My heart is broken for the family and friends processing this tragic loss. Prayers for the pain to ease and for Hope to prevail through the darkness. Take care of each other!" one wrote.

Another message read, "Praying for overwhelming peace for your family as they now must find a way to go on living without you."

McKeehan was not a Christian artist but he did collaborate with his father on several tracks throughout the years.

TobyMac even penned a song titled "Scars," describing how his relationship with his eldest son changed after the young artist left home.

“Now you won’t take my phone calls, You won’t text me back at all, I just wanna see you, I can’t stand to see you gone," the lyrics of the song read.

In 2018, the “I Just Need You” performer told The Tennessean how difficult it was for him to see McKeehan on his own.

"Up to now, [our home's] been a safe harbor, a place of love. And now, you know, I have my first kid leave home. He's going and facing this world.... To watch and see him get cut and get bruised, it's not easy," the concerned father shared.