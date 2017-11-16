Tom Cruise to Lead Quentin Tarantino's Charles Manson Film?

Hollywood star Tom Cruise and director Quentin Tarantino might soon be working together on a film for the first time. The director has been preparing a Charles Manson-inspired story since his last film, "The Hateful Eight," in 2015.

Cruise's name has been added to the list of potential stars in Tarantino's next project. Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio, whom the director worked with in films like "Inglourious Basterds" And "Django Unchained," are also being considered.

Samuel L. Jackson, whom Tarantino worked with in seven films, is expected to board the Manson film as well. Tarantino might also choose between Margot Robbie or Jennifer Lawrence for the role of Sharon Tate.

It's unclear if Tarantino wants Cruise, Pitt and DiCaprio in the film together or if they are supposed to vie for one and the same role. What's certain is that studios are scrambling to win this Manson project in a bidding war following Tarantino's decision to part ways with The Weinstein Company (TWC), which has been his partner for years.

Paramount, Sony and Warner Bros are the top three contenders to distribute and finance the movie for $100 million. Variety exclusively reported that studios rolled out all stops during Tarantino's visit.

Sony sent in their best marketing people, while Warner Bros decorated its lot with 1960s vintage cars, furniture and a poster mock-up for the movie. Tarantino's upcoming film, which has yet to be given a confirmed title, is set in the late 1960s with the Manson murders as the backdrop to the main plot.

This will be Tarantino's ninth major film as a director and writer. Most of Hollywood recognize both his value as a critical and commercial success at the box office.

Tarantino's other lauded films include "Reservoir Dogs," "Pulp Fiction" and "Kill Bill." He has yet to win an Oscar for Best Director but he has won two times for Best Original Screenplay for "Django Unchained" (2013) and "Pulp Fiction" (1995).