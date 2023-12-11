Home Church & Ministries Tony Evans marries Carla Crummie in 'private ceremony,' Oak Cliff Bible Church reveals

Tony Evans, pastor of Oak Cliff Bible Fellowship in Dallas, recently married Carla Crummie in a “private ceremony surrounded by family and close friends” four years after the death of his first wife, Lois Evans.

Oak Cliff Bible Fellowship announced the union in a social media post shared by the pastor on Sunday: “As we enter the celebratory Christmas season, we also celebrate the marriage announcement of our senior Pastor and his bride, Mrs. Carla Evans,” the announcement said, featuring a photo of the couple.

“Marriage is a blessing from God, and it brings us great joy to see our pastor blessed in this beautiful way.

After entering into their union in a private ceremony surrounded by family and close friends, the couple is excited to continue serving the Lord together, supported by faith, love, and the prayers of our church family.”

Evans, 74, had revealed he was engaged to Crummie during a celebration service for his birthday at his church in September.

“As I worked through the ups and downs of singlehood, God in His sovereignty has brought someone into my life,” Evans told the congregation, flanked by his four children, Priscilla Shirer, Jonathan Evans, Anthony Evans Jr. and Crystal Evans Hurst.

“This someone has traveled this similar road,” Evans explained. "Carla Crummie and her husband were on their way to Lois’ funeral when “her husband died. As I’ve tried to share the ups and downs of my life with you, I wanted to share this and give you the opportunity to meet my new fiancée, Miss Carla Crummie.”

“Pray for us,” he asked the church, calling it a “sensitive” and “tender” time.

“Just pray for us,” “This [has] already invoked some grief in some people, which I can understand because we’re reminded about the fingerprints,” he said.

“The one thing I’ve appreciated about Carla is that she has held Lois Evans high in honoring her legacy here.”

Evans had been married to Lois for 49 years before she died of biliary cancer at the end of 2019. In a 2020 interview with The Christian Post, Evans reflected on his wife’s legacy, emphasizing, “There's no part of my life and ministry where her footprints aren’t felt.”

“Lois committed her life to Christ when she was 9. At 15, she told the Lord that she would serve Him in whatever capacity He called her to, so she kind of dedicated her life to service. We met at 18, and I saw her heart for the Lord and for ministry and we kind of connected around that.”

In addition to “helping me through school, mothering our four children, and leading them to the Lord,” Evans said Lois assisted him both in starting their church and The Urban Alternative, a media ministry whose radio broadcasts are today heard by millions each week on more than 1,400 radio outlets across 130 countries.

“She was there, every step of the way, to foster the Word of God and the name of Christ, whether it was counseling women, leading music, or growing our ministry,” he shared.

“There’s no part of my life and ministry where her footprints aren’t felt. Her absence leaves a big hole in our lives in our family and in our ministry.”