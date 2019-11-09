Tony Evans shares update on wife's cancer: 'We're totally resting on the supernatural'

Pastor Tony Evans shared a health update regarding his wife, Lois, who was this year diagnosed with a rare form of cancer, and said his family is “totally resting on the supernatural” for a miracle.

In an interview with Religion News Service, the 70-year-old Oak Cliff Bible Fellowship senior pastor said his wife Lois’ illness is a “great test of faith in our lives because it’s incurable cancer and the doctors said there’s nothing more they can do.”

“So we are totally resting on the supernatural at this point,” Tony Evans said. “But because we have a strong faith, we are stable in the midst of instability and uncertainty. We stay close to each other as a family and we stay close to God. Over the last week and a half there has been a slight improvement that was unexpected even by the doctors. So we’re just trusting God in the middle of that and taking it day by day. We’re believing for a miracle, but we trust Him regardless.”

Evans first announced Lois’ cancer diagnosis on April 2. At the time, he revealed his wife’s latest routine scan showed that her rare gallbladder cancer had returned after being cancer-free for a while.

“We need God to intervene as we continue our search for an effective treatment,” he wrote. “We are going to trust God in the dark for a solution, and we are asking you to fervently pray to that end.”

Lois Evans is co-founder and senior vice president of The Urban Alternative — a Christian broadcast and teaching ministry that reaches an audience of 2 million listeners on more than 1,200 radio stations in over 130 different countries — which she and her husband launched in 1982.

Despite her health condition, Lois, who's also the founder of the Pastors’ Wives Ministry, attended the three-hour “Kingdom Legacy Live” event held at Oak Cliff Bible Fellowship in Dallas, Texas, on Nov. 8.

The event, which commemorated both Tony and Lois Evans’ 70th birthdays, featured video tributes to Evans and performances by CCM artists Kirk Franklin, Jeremy Camp, Natalie Grant, CeCe Winans, and more. Video tributes also were aired from former President George W. Bush and former football player Herschel Walker.

On Instagram, Franklin shared a photo from the event in which Lois is seen raising a hand in worship.

“This is what a champion looks like after several rounds in a fight with an enemy that was TKO’d by a surprise right hand full of faith. Three weeks ago, leaving the hospital with no hope, she defied that round bobbing and weaving with Hebrews 11:1 (now faith is the substance),” Franklin captioned the photo.

“Bouncing off the ropes with Isaiah 54:17 ( no weapon formed) and dislodging the arm of her opposer with an uppercut of 2nd Timothy 1:7 ( for God has not given us a spirit of fear, but...)! Yes, there will be more contenders that will step into the ring, fatigue and dismay may whisper moments of doubt, but THIS DAY, the doctors were bewildered and science was baffled, when the Holy Spirit lifted her hand and announced her by a unanimous decision.... @loisievans more.than.a. CONQUEROR. What a beautiful win.”

The Evans' son, Anthony Evans Jr., also shared the photo of his mother along with the caption: "Three weeks after the doctors sent us home with no hope saying my mom would basically be bed ridden, THIS is my mother @loisievans this weekend in the front row at church. I don’t know about you, but NOTHING IN THIS PICTURE says NO HOPE! Sometimes what doctors say and what God says are TWO DIFFERENT THINGS. Don’t let the white coat, stethoscope and big buildings fool you. THEY DON’T HAVE THE FINAL WORD!"

The Evans’ daughter, Bible teacher Priscilla Shirer, also shared a series of photos and videos from the event on her Instagram page.

In one video from the event, all of the Evans' grandchildren and great-grandchildren are seen walking by their grandmother, and one-by-one each child hands her a red rose.

“This moment almost wrecked me,” Shirer captioned the video. “Mommy being honored by all of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.”

In a previous update, Tony Evans provided a mailing address for those who wish to send cards or words of encouragement:

Tony and/or Lois Evans

c/o The Urban Alternative

PO Box 4000

Dallas, TX 75208