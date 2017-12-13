(Photo: Creative Assembly) An image from "Total War: Warhammer II" Skaven Laboratory.

Things are about to get more insane in "Total War: Warhammer II" with the next free update called Skaven Laboratory.

In this latest release for the hit turn-based strategy and real-time tactics video game, developer Creative Assembly is giving players full control of the title's variables to bring to life their own vision of mayhem on the battlefield.

In the "Total War: Warhammer II" update, players can manage a total of 16 items including unit size, ammunition, explosions, impact force and blood among many others and even remove gravity from the equation.

The folks over at GameSpot, who got the chance to test-drive Skaven Laboratory, say that the update is sure to be a lot of fun, and expands on the already rich and massive game.

There are tons of catapults to be had in the "Total War: Warhammer II" Skaven Laboratory update and here, the abovementioned publication shows off a whopping 760.

The official description for the free update as provided by Creative Assembly reads:

The arcane and dangerous machinery of Clan Skryre blends the dangerous powers of Warp energy with the brilliant but unhinged nature of Skaven ingenuity. At the very cutting edge of technology the winds of magic mix freely with the madness of a corrupted science. Through twisted machinery, and the stench of poisonous fumes, perhaps you too can divine the very future of warfare...

Creative Assembly notes that the sliders that affect the graphics processor unit (GPU) or central processing unit (CPU) performance in "Total War: Warhammer II" Skaven Laboratory will "easily override" the main performance settings on mid-range or lower-end PCs.

This means that it can "negatively impact" the frame rate or likely "cause gameplay behaviors" that the studio assures players would not experience in the main game. Creative Assembly says this is "intentional and very much the point" of the update.

The studio says that Skaven Laboratory "represents a glimpse into one possible future" for the "Total War" franchise, but for now, they are unlikely to make all battles like this.

For one, it would mean a lot of redesigning and rebalancing. Not to mention, raising the specs for the game to "very high levels," which means only those with high-powered PC could enjoy the game to its fullest.

"Total War: Warhammer II" Skaven Laboratory will be available on Dec. 14 during which it will be automatically be accessible under the under the "Battles" option.

