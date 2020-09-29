Trailer exclusive: Kevin Sorbo, John Lennox explore scientific proof of Jesus in 'Against the Tide’ Trailer exclusive: Kevin Sorbo, John Lennox explore scientific proof of Jesus in 'Against the Tide’

The trailer for the upcoming film “Against the Tide: Finding God in an Age of Science” has been released and is premiering exclusively on The Christian Post. The film sets out to prove scientifically the existence of God.

In the film, Oxford professor John Lennox and veteran actor Kevin Sorbo travel the world together exploring how science and history support Scripture.

“Against the Tide” is scheduled to hit theaters nationwide for one night only through Fathom Events on Nov. 19. Despite the theatrical restrictions in the U.S. due to coronavirus restrictions, almost 600 theaters have signed up to screen the faith-based film.

The documentary takes viewers on an exploration following the acclaimed Lennox, whose research was highlighted in “God’s Not Dead,” and Hollywood actor Sorbo (“Hercules,” “God’s not Dead”) as “they travel from Oxford to Cambridge to Israel, experiencing firsthand many of the sites and facts that are essential to understanding the complementary relationship between science and faith,” the synopsis reads.

In a statement with The Christian Post, Sorbo said, “It was an honor to spend significant quality time with Prof. Lennox while working on ‘Against the Tide.’ That alone was an opportunity that I couldn’t refuse.

“This film is a master-class in understanding and combating the atheist manifesto. I know it will be a thought-provoking asset to anyone who seeks to have a deeper understanding of both the wonder of scripture and the need for Christians to be able to defend what they believe."

Lennox, an internationally renowned speaker and author, has followed his calling to stand up against the tide of atheism by proving Christianity. The film is meant to be a reflection of his life work that serves as a biography and travelogue. In the film, the science, philosophy, and religion expert shares the inspiration for his passion to present evidence that science and history both align with Scripture and support the biblical narrative.

A description of the docu-movie reveals that in the movie, Lennox “breaks down the arguments and issues most often cited in apologetics debates, reflecting on several very public, sold-out encounters he has had with well-known atheists Richard Dawkins, Christopher Hitchens, Peter Singer, and Michael Shermer, among others. Sorbo probes Lennox on the issues, and together they discuss, dissect, and discover answers to the most compelling apologetics questions.”

The Pensmore Films and Kharis Productions distributed by Fathom Events hopes to serve as a resource for homeschool groups, churches, Christian schools, and people who love science and apologetics.

Tickets and additional information on “Against the Tide” can be found on the movie’s website.