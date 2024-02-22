Home News Trans activist charged with endangering son after buckets of feces found in home: report

A trans activist and his wife have been arrested and charged with endangering the welfare of their 10-year-old autistic son because they allegedly forced him to live in “squalid” conditions, with authorities finding buckets of feces in the house.

As Reduxx reported Monday, the outlet learned through information from the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office that the New Jersey Division of Child Protection and Permanency was alerted about the couple in December.

Robert Eugene Plummer is a 45-year-old male who identifies as a woman and goes by the name Kirstyn Piper. The activist and his wife, Amy Plummer, 46, were arrested in Oregon County, New Jersey.

According to a sworn affidavit the outlet obtained by an Ocean County detective, a Lanes Mill Elementary School nurse had “ongoing concerns” about the hygiene and appearance of the couple’s son.

When DCPP visited the child’s home, they discovered that the bathroom was “covered in feces,” and there were multiple Home Depot buckets containing human waste throughout the residence.

A detective spoke with the victim, who said the house has a “sewage problem” that started about a year ago that prevents people from flushing feces. According to the report, the parents would remove the waste from the toilet when it became full and place the feces in a bucket.

“The victim explained that he is unable to bathe because the bathtub is covered in feces,” the document continued.

Authorities later confirmed with the child’s mother that the pipes in the house started causing problems in March 2022. The mother claimed that she had multiple disabilities and no income to hire a plumber, claiming that the child’s father had “taken control” of the issue.

Robert Plummer allegedly refused to hire a plumber or seek outside help, according to his wife, who told authorities that she would sometimes take her son to a nearby convenience store to wash and defecate when she could.

The affidavit, shared by Reduxx, referred to Robert Plummer with “she/her” pronouns. An arrest warrant referred to the trans activist as a female. After Supervising Assistant Prosecutor Christine Lento approved charging the couple with endangering the welfare of children, the two were booked into the Ocean County Jail on Dec. 12.

On Dec. 19, the husband and wife were released from jail pending trial. The couple’s next hearing is scheduled for March.

Before the arrest and subsequent charges, Robert Plummer frequently shared posts expressing support for the LGBT movement. He has a photo service called Puzzling Moments, which has a page on Instagram.

One of the posts on Instagram, uploaded in 2021, presumably depicts Plummer’s son wearing a t-shirt with a rainbow that reads, ”I love my 2 mommies.” The boy in the picture also stands in front of a rainbow-colored wall, and the caption expresses love for what was described as a “Pride wall backdrop.”

Another post on the Instagram page included hashtags such as “#transartist, #transcommunity, #transpride and #savetranskids.”

The couple also ran a blog that has since been deleted, according to Reduxx. One of the blog entries reportedly discussed their son’s diagnosis of autism in 2016.

In a now-deleted February 2023 post, Robert Plummer reportedly advocated for children to have exposure to “LGBTQ+ issues and transgender rights” at an early age.

“As caregivers, it’s our responsibility to provide a safe and inclusive environment for our children, regardless of their gender identity or sexual orientation. By exposing them to diverse perspectives and experiences, we can help them understand and appreciate the unique struggles that people from different communities face,” Robert reportedly wrote.

“Introducing our children to LGBTQ+ issues and transgender rights can also help break down harmful stereotypes and stigmas that may exist in society. Normalizing conversations around these topics can create a more accepting and compassionate world for all individuals.”