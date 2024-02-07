Home News Tributes pour in after Toby Keith's death: 'Resting in the arms of Jesus'

Following the death of country star Toby Keith, tributes poured in from a wide array of fans — from politicians and military branches to Christian and country artists — reflecting on the late artist’s music, patriotism and faith.

Keith, who sold more than 40 million albums throughout his career, died Monday at 62 after a battle with stomach cancer. The artist was surrounded by family when he "passed away peacefully," according to a statement posted to his website and social media accounts.

"He fought his fight with grace and courage," it said. "Please respect the privacy of his family at this time."

A vocal supporter of U.S. military personnel, the Grammy Award-winning singer participated in 11 USO tours to entertain American troops stationed abroad. Throughout his career, he helped raise millions for charitable causes, notably constructing a facility in Oklahoma City to assist children and their families fighting cancer. His 2003 song, "American Soldier," highlighted his backing for America's military men and women.

In an interview that aired just weeks before his death, Keith described his cancer ordeal as "a lot of dark hallways” that he was only able to navigate through “faith."

​​In September, Keith told Fox News that faith was his "rock."

"I lean on my faith, and I just pray and lean into it," Keith stated. "You got to do what you got to do, and I don't know how people do it without faith. … That's what I did, it was my rock."

The following pages highlight reactions and condolences shared about how Keith’s life and legacy had impacted the lives of many.

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

Next