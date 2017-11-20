'True Detective' Season 3 Spoilers, Cast News: 'Fantastic Beasts' Star Joins HBO Drama

(Photo: Instagram/carmenejogo) Carmen Ejogo is officially joining "True Detective" season 3.

"True Detective" season 3 has found its female lead in Carmen Ejogo.

The "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them" star will play the role of an Arkansas schoolteacher named Amelia Reardon with a connection to a couple of missing children in 1980.

After news about her casting broke, Ejogo took to Twitter to express her excitement to be part of "True Detective" season 3:

So very excited to join the third season of this great show.

Ejogo recently wrapped up the filming of "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald" in which she will reprise her role as Seraphina Picquery.

As far as small screen credits go, she starred in the short-lived CBS comedy drama "CHAOS" and the ABC conspiracy television series "Zero Hour," both canceled after their freshman 13 episode-long run. She currently appears as Bria Jones in the Starz anthology drama "The Girlfriend Experience."

"True Detective" season 3 will tell the tale of a gruesome crime that takes place in the Ozarks that gives birth to a mystery that will not be uncovered many years later. The show will delve into this puzzle in three separate time periods.

Mahershala Ali, who was the first actor to be involved in the hit anthology's long-awaited comeback, will play the role of Northwest Arkansas state police detective Wayne Hays.

The news about Ejogo's casting shows that there is no stopping "True Detective" season 3 now. After all, its fate was hanging in the balance for a couple of years after the poor reception of the second season that featured Rachel McAdams, Colin Farrell, Vince Vaughn and Taylor Kitsch.

At one point, Matthew McConaughey, who appeared in the show's successful first run, expressed willingness to be part of the "True Detective" season 3 rebuilding efforts by reprising his role as Detective Cohle, although it was made unlikely due to its anthology format.