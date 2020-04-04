Trump campaign donates meals to hospital workers battling coronavirus

President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign has been spending tens of thousands of dollars to anonymously get meals delivered to those on the front lines of the fight against the new coronavirus outbreak in more than a dozen hospitals in four states, according to a media report.

For over week, the Trump campaign has been ordering food in large amounts from local restaurants to be delivered to hospitals in New York, New Jersey, Washington state and Michigan, according to an exclusive report by Fox News.

“They’re doing it as a donor who cares,” a source was quoted as saying. “So nothing politically is tied to it. ... We’re just trying to, you know, show a thank you.”

Another source said the campaign was “trying to send things that are like, local restaurants that may need support [and] cool restaurant icons of the area that may need the business.”

An employee of Giovanni’s Italian Deli in Secaucus, New Jersey, told Fox News that an anonymous order was placed to be delivered to Hudson Regional Hospital.

“They only told us their first name. They called us, and they had us donate meals for the nurses and doctors — an assortment of things, 40 platters of pasta, salads, sandwiches. We’re happy to do it. Trust me.”

As of early Saturday, there were more than 1.1 million confirmed cases of the COVID-19 disease caused by the novel coronavirus around the world and 60,100 people had died, according to Johns Hoskins University. In the United States, the number of cases stood at 278,458 with 7,159 deaths.

Many Americans, including Christians, have responded to the coronavirus pandemic with generosity.

Amazon founder and the world’s richest man, Jeff Bezos, who has a net worth of approximately $115 billion, announced a $100 million donation to Feeding America, the nation’s largest domestic hunger-relief organization.

“Even in ordinary times, food insecurity in American households is an important problem, and unfortunately COVID-19 is amplifying that stress significantly,” Bezos wrote in a statement posted on Instagram. “Non-profit food banks and food pantries rely in large part on surplus food from a range of food businesses. For example, many restaurants donate excess food. But during this time of social distancing, restaurants are closed, and many other normal channels of excess food have also shut down. To make matters worse, as supply is dwindling, demand for food bank services is going up.”

Recently, New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees, a Christian, donated $5 million to fund charities to prepare and deliver 10,000 meals a day throughout the state of Louisiana.

“I’d say, hang in there and maintain hope,” the 41-year-old athlete told the "TODAY" show. “We’ve been through a lot of tough times together, whether it’s hurricanes, oil spills, floods, and this is just another one of those bits of adversity that we're gonna come out better on the other side.”

In Minnesota, MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell recently said his company is making tens of thousands of masks each day as their workers have converted a 200,000-square-foot factory into a facility to produce masks for medical workers.

Lindell, who is also a Christian, said his company was working with the Trump administration and received information on the design and materials needed to make the masks.

MyPillow has been making 50,000 face masks per day for healthcare workers and others at no cost during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Lindell has also urged Americans to pray and prioritize their families.

“God gave us grace on November 8, 2016, to change the course we were on,” Lindell said. "God had been taken out of our schools and lives, a nation had turned its back on God. I encourage you to use this time at home to get back in the Word. Read our Bibles and spend time with our families.”