Trump denounces those who lie about US history as protesters burn flags outside White House

In a Fourth of July speech at the White House, President Donald Trump again spoke against “the radical left,” stressing that America’s goal is to build a future where every family is safe, … every citizen enjoys great and everlasting dignity.” During his address, protesters burned U.S. flags outside the White House.

“American heroes defeated the Nazis, dethroned the fascists, toppled the communists, saved American values, upheld American principles and chased down the terrorists to the very ends of the earth,” Trump said Saturday evening. “We are now in the process of defeating the radical left, the Marxists, the anarchists, the agitators, the looters, and people who, in many instances, have absolutely no clue what they are doing.”

Trump said his administration “will not allow anyone to divide our citizens by race or background. We will not allow them to foment hate, discord and distrust.”

“In every age there have always been those who seek to lie about the past in order to gain power in the present.”

“Those that are lying about our history, those who want us to be ashamed of who we are, are not interested in justice or in healing,” he continued. “Their goal is demolition. Our goal is not to destroy the greatest structure on earth, what we have built, the United States of America, to build a future where every family is safe, where every child is surrounded by love, where every community has equal opportunity and every citizen enjoys great and everlasting dignity.”

Also on Saturday, the Trump administration extended its Paycheck Protection Program, which is intended to help small businesses and nonprofits weather coronavirus-related shutdowns, through Aug. 8.

As the president spoke, protesters outside trampled on an American flag and displayed signs, according to The Daily Wire. “Abolish the institution we need a revolution,” read one sign. “F*** the 4th of July. F*** the American flag. That’s what we are saying,” read another one.

In his speech at Mount Rushmore on the eve of Independence Day, Trump warned that the “left-wing cultural revolution” was “designed to overthrow the American revolution” and said, “Our children are taught in school to hate their own country.”

Before the president’s Mount Rushmore address, protesters joined native Americans who blocked roads to demonstrate against the celebration of U.S. independence in an area that they said was sacred to them, Reuters reported.

“Angry mobs are trying to tear down statues of our founders, deface our most sacred memorials, and unleash a wave of violent crime in our cities,” Trump said at Rushmore. “They think the American people are soft and weak and submissive. But the American people are strong and proud, and they will not allow our country, and all of its values, history, and culture to be taken from them.”

On Friday, the president also announced that he had signed an executive order to create a statuary park known as the National Garden of American Heroes (National Garden) to “honor those who came before” and inspire the next generation.

“I am announcing the creation of a new monument to the giants of our past. I am signing an executive order to establish the National Garden of American Heroes, a vast outdoor park that will feature the statues of the greatest Americans to ever live,” Trump said.

The location of the National Garden has yet to be decided, but the order stipulates that it would be opened before July 4, 2026, marking the 250th anniversary of the proclamation of the Declaration of Independence.