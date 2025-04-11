Home News Trump nominates former pastor, congressman for top religious freedom post

President Donald Trump has nominated a former congressional leader and pastor as the new U.S. ambassador-at-large for international religious freedom.

In a post to his social media platform Truth Social on Thursday evening, Trump announced that he is appointing former Rep. Mark Walker of North Carolina to oversee the State Department's Office of International Religious Freedom.

"A former pastor, Mark was elected unanimously to House Leadership, and did an incredible job as Ranking Member on the House Homeland Security's Counterterrorism and Intelligence Subcommittee," stated Trump.

"As Chairman of the Republican Study Committee, Mark helped us secure many Victories. In his new role, Mark will work incredibly hard to expose Human Rights Violations, champion Faith, and help us secure Life Saving Results."

Walker, 55, took to his X account to state that he is honored by the nomination, referring to Trump as "a defender of faith evidenced by his bold statement on religious liberty at the United Nations."

"As a former minister, along with serving in Congressional leadership, I'm open-eyed to the bad actors and regions committing these atrocities against people of faith," tweeted Walker, who formerly served as vice chair of the House Republican Conference.

"Religious expression is the foundation of human rights and, whether it's a college campus in New York or Sub-Saharan Africa, I'll be relentless in fighting for those targeted who dare to live out their faith."

A native of Houston County, Alabama, Walker served in the U.S. House of Representatives from 2015 to 2021. He ran an unsuccessful campaign for the U.S. Senate in 2022.

As an ordained Southern Baptist minister, Walker's pastoral career saw him serve at various churches in North Carolina and Florida, including Lawndale Baptist Church in Greensboro, North Carolina, where he served as pastor of arts and worship in 2008.

During the 2024 election season, Walker served as director of outreach for faith and minority communities for the Trump campaign, giving up on a previous effort to run again for Congress.

In an interview with the Winston-Salem, North Carolina-based WXII 12 News last November, Walker expressed optimism that he would occupy a role of some kind with the incoming administration.

"We are meeting and talking with the transition team as far as what that might look like there in the White House," Walker said at the time.

"I know President Trump was gracious enough to extend such an offer, even back in the spring as we began to work with him. Talking about working in some high-capacity role. So, so, yeah, that's all to be determined."

The ambassador-at-large for international religious freedom position was created by the International Religious Freedom Act of 1998. In an attempt to raise the position's profile during his first term from 2017 to 2021, Trump appointed then-sitting Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback, who also served time as a U.S. senator, to the position.

Under the leadership of Brownback and then-Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, the Trump State Department held ministerial events featuring thousands of religious freedom advocates and persecuted individuals from across the globe.

In a social media post, Brownback said Walker has a "great background and passion for the job" and knows Trump well.

"He will advance the US agenda for religious freedom for everybody, everywhere, all the time," Brownback wrote.

The Danbury Institute, which describes itself as a "conservative Christian coalition for life and liberty," praised Walker as "a committed Christian and a proven leader" and an "excellent choice for this important role."

In April 2021, Walker was among many who called out Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., over a tweet claiming "Easter is more transcendent than the resurrection" and that "we are able to save ourselves" via "a commitment to helping others." Warnock eventually deleted the tweet.

"He went on to say that 'we can save ourselves,'" commented Walker. "This is antithetical of the scriptures. As a former pastor, I hope people, no matter what your background or affiliation, will join me in calling this guy out for exactly what he is: nothing short of a false prophet."